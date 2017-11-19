Rams' Kayvon Webster: Leaves game with concussion
Webster has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings with a concussion, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Webster will enter the league's concussion protocol, and he'll have a week to clear it ahead of Week 12's matchup with the Saints. The Rams are suffering extra in the secondary with Webster out, since Nickell Robey-Coleman (thigh) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game. That leaves just Trumaine Johnson and Dominique Hatfield as the long healthy cornerbacks, so they'll likely pull a safety down for man-coverage situations.
