Webster has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings with a concussion, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Webster will enter the league's concussion protocol, and he'll have a week to clear it ahead of Week 12's matchup with the Saints. The Rams are suffering extra in the secondary with Webster out, since Nickell Robey-Coleman (thigh) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game. That leaves just Trumaine Johnson and Dominique Hatfield as the long healthy cornerbacks, so they'll likely pull a safety down for man-coverage situations.