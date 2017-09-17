Play

Webster (shoulder) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Webster was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday, so that bodes well for the possibility of a Week 3 return. Regardless, Nickell Robey-Coleman will start at corner in Webster's absence.

