Webster (shoulder) was a full participant at Rams' practice Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Webster has been sidelined for the previous two games after injuring his shoulder in the team's season opener. He appears recovered from the issue, and should be in line to return as one of the two starting cornerbacks barring any setbacks.

