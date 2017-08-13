Play

Webster is not playing Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

There was no word if Webster is injured or if head coach Sean McVay is letting the starting cornerback sit out the preseason opener. Nickell Robey-Coleman is starting in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories