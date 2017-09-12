Play

Webster is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Webster tallied one tackle in Sunday's season opening victory over the Colts, but also came out of the contest with a bum shoulder. The severity of the issue is uncertain, so his status at practice throughout the week will need to be monitored.

