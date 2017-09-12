Rams' Kayvon Webster: Nursing shoulder injury
Webster is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Webster tallied one tackle in Sunday's season opening victory over the Colts, but also came out of the contest with a bum shoulder. The severity of the issue is uncertain, so his status at practice throughout the week will need to be monitored.
More News
-
Rams' Kayvon Webster: Ruled out for remainder of Sunday's contest•
-
Rams' Kayvon Webster: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest•
-
Rams' Kayvon Webster: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Rams' Kayvon Webster: Expected to play Week 1•
-
Rams' Kayvon Webster: Not playing Saturday•
-
Rams' Kayvon Webster: Signs with Rams•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...