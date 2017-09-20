Play

Webster was once again a nonparticipant at Wednesday's practice.

Webster has been sidelined since injuring his shoulder in the Rams' season opening win over the Colts. Although he is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Niners, he's presumably more on the doubtful side of the designation. Nickell Robey-Coleman figures to get another start at cornerback should Webster be ruled out.

