Webster (Achilles) reported via his personal Instagram account that he has resumed walking with the assistance of a boot and anti-gravity treadmill.

Webster is in the beginning stages of his recovery from a ruptured Achilles he suffered in early December. He's set to return to Los Angeles in 2018 but isn't certain to be fully healthy when the season opener rolls around, and could possibly be a PUP-list candidate depending on how fast his injury takes to heal.