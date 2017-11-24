Rams' Kayvon Webster: Returns to practice
Webster (concussion) returned to Thursday's practice in a limited role, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Webster suffered a concussion in the Rams' Week 11 victory over the Vikings. While his return to practice Thursday, albeit limited, is cause for optimism, he will need to clear the team's concussion protocol to play Week 12. Dominique Hatfield would presumably be in line to start at cornerback opposite Trumaine Johnson should Webster ultimately sit out.
