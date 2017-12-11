Webster ruptured his Achilles tendon in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

The injury will end Webster's season, with Troy Hill and Nickell Robey-Coleman next in line in the Rams' secondary. Webster will end the 2017 campaign with 31 tackles and 6 passes defended.

