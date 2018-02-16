Rams' Kayvon Webster: Undergoes shoulder procedure
Webster had shoulder surgery recently, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Webster is already rehabbing a ruptured Achilles, which is why now was the right time for shoulder surgery. Therefore, his timeline for return will rely on how his Achilles heals -- not his shoulder.
More News
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...