Rams' Kayvon Webster: Unlikely to return Sunday with ankle injury
Webster is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles with an ankle injury, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Webster was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and seems likely to be ruled out at some point. Nickell Robey-Coleman has shifted to the outside for the Rams, with Troy Hill stepping in as nickel cornerback.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...