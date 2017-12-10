Webster is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles with an ankle injury, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Webster was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and seems likely to be ruled out at some point. Nickell Robey-Coleman has shifted to the outside for the Rams, with Troy Hill stepping in as nickel cornerback.

