Cannon inked a deal with the Rams on Sunday, Gary Klein of the LA Times reports.

Cannon has a chance to make the team if he can fine tune his route running capabilities. The athletic receiver boasts many natural skills such as speed and instincts, but his fundamental skills still seem to be lacking.

