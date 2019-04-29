Brown officially signed a contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Brown signs from FBS Texas State, where he caught 51 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. He was graded as the top tight end last season according to Pro Football Focus, and caught 76.1 percent of targets. Brown could have a decent shot to make the roster with unproven options on the depth chart ahead of him.

