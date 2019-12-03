Play

The Rams promoted Blanton from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Blanton spent the offseason in Los Angeles, and he'll now get a chance on the 53-man roster following the placement of JoJo Natson (hamstring) on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie out of Missouri joins a tight end corps consisting of Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett (knee) and Johnny Mundt.

