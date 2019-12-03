The Rams promoted Blanton from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Blanton spent the offseason in Los Angeles, and he'll now get a chance on the 53-man roster following the placement of JoJo Natson (hamstring) on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie out of Missouri joins a tight end corps consisting of Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett (knee) and Johnny Mundt.