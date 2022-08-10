Blanton is listed as the No. 2 tight end for the Rams on their first unofficial depth chart, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Tyler Higbee's return from an MCL injury suffered during the playoffs meant that Blanton and fellow tight end Brycen Hopkins would be relegated to backup duty, but Blanton will start the preseason as the primary backup, thanks to his more robust skill set as both a blocker and a receiver. Blanton will find plenty of work in two-tight end sets, but will likely struggle to improve on his 2021 stats (4-37-0 line in 11 regular season games) with numerous target hogs surrounding him on the field.