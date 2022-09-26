Blanton caught his only target for 28 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win against the Cardinals.

Blanton, who was signed on Thursday off the Chiefs' practice squad, only saw the field for five offensive snaps, but made the most of it with a lengthy 28-yard reception near the end of the first quarter, flashing some of the receiving chops he showed off during last year's NFC Championship game where he had a solid five-reception, 57-yard game in place of an injured Tyler Higbee. Blanton will continue to fill in at tight end for at least the next two games while Brycen Hopkins (suspension) serves the remainder of his three-game ban for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.