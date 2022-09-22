Blanton was signed off of the Chiefs' practice squad by the Rams on Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Blanton was waived by the Rams on Aug. 20, then found his way onto Kansas City's practice squad after a short stint with the Commanders. The addition of the 26-year-old comes a day after the news that fellow tight end Brycen Hopkins would be serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Blanton should be able to slide right into the team's offense after having been with the franchise recently, including appearing in 11 games last season. He'll likely operate as the team's No. 2 tight end Sunday in a divisional matchup with the Cardinals.