Following the recent NFL Draft, Blanton and Brycen Hopkins continue to follow Tyler Higbee on the Rams' tight end depth chart, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, 2021 fourth-rounder Jacob Harris is bouncing back from a knee injury, but at this stage Blanton -- who is presumably past a shoulder issue that slowed him in Super Bowl LVI -- and Hopkins remain next up for tight end targets in the event that Higbee misses time this season.