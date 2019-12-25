Rams' Kenny Young: Absent from injury report
Young does not appear on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Young exited last weekend's game against the 49ers due to an ankle injury, but his complete absence from the injury report suggests the injury is not much of a concern.
