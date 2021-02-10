Young managed 52 tackles (31 solo), one sack, two defensed passes, one pick-six and a fumble recovery across 16 games in 2020.

Young, who only had 17 tackles in his last two seasons, bounced back to rookie-year form in 2020. His rotational defensive role doesn't lend itself to much real fantasy upside in IDP formats, but his resurgence as a consistent contributor should lend the Rams some confidence in his developmental upside. He'll play out the final year of his contract with Los Angeles in 2021.