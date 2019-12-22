Play

Young exited Saturday's loss to San Francisco with an ankle injury.

Young has exclusively played special teams since being traded to the Rams in October, and he didn't record a tackle before suffering the injury. The 25-year-old's status should be updated when the Rams returned to practice Wednesday.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends