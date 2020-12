Young had eight tackles (six solo), one sack, one pass defensed and a pick-six during Thursday's 24-3 win over the Patriots.

Not only did Young notch his highest tackle total of the season Thursday, he also turned his first INT of the year into a pick-six while picking up his first sack of 2020. Young also handled more than half of defensive snaps (69 percent) for the first time since Week 5.