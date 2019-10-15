Young was traded with a 2020 fifth-round pick from the Ravens to the Rams for CB Marcus Peters on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Young was a healthy scratch and played zero defensive snaps in the last two games for the Ravens, and he'll now get a chance to prove his worth for a new team. The 2018 fourth-round pick had 51 tackles (40 solo), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games last season, including three starts.