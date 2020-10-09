Young (knee) was limited during Thursday's practice session, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Young was able to field 50 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps during a Week 4 win against the Giants, and he wasn't reported as having an issue until popping up on the injury report Wednesday. The 25-year-old sat out the first practice session of the week altogether, but now he's trending towards making his fifth appearance of the season, this time against Kyle Allen and Washington's bottom-three scoring offense.