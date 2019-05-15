Rams' Ketner Kupp: Joins brother in L.A.

Kupp signed a contract Wednesday with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As he heads to Los Angeles, Kupp will reunite with his brother, starting wide receiver Cooper. The linebacker shined during his senior season at Eastern Washington, registering 115 tackles (64 solo) in 15 games.

