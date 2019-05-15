Rams' Ketner Kupp: Joins brother in LA

Kupp signed a contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kupp is the younger brother of Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and the two will reunite in Los Angeles. Kupp signs from Eastern Washington, where he made 115 tackles (64 solo) and one interception in 15 games in 2018.

