Dotson (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday night's divisional-round game against the Bears, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay stated Friday that Dotson will resume his starting duties at right guard for Los Angeles after he missed the final two games for the regular season and last Saturday's wild-card win over Carolina.

