Dotson (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Dotson is dealing with a sprained ankle that he sustained in Week 1 against Houston, and he was ultimately unavailable for practice to open the week Wednesday. His ability to return to practice in a limited capacity Thursday is a step in the right direction, and his status at Friday's practice will provide more clarity on his chances to play Sunday versus Tennessee.