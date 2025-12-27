Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday that Dotson (ankle) won't play in Monday night's matchup against the Falcons, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Dotson opened the Rams' week of practice with consecutive DNPs after spraining his ankle in the Week 16 loss to the Seahawks, so it's no surprise that he won't play Monday. While the 29-year-old is sidelined, expect Beaux Limmer to start at right guard in Week 17.