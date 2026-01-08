Dotson (ankle) won't play in Saturday's wild-card round game against the Panthers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Head coach Sean McVay ruled Dotson out Thursday, though McVay added that Dotson is making good progress in the starting right guard's recovery from an ankle injury sustained in Week 16 against the Seahawks. Justin Dedich is poised to continue filling in during the wild-card round, but Dotson has a chance to return in the NFC divisional round should the Rams advance.