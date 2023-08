The Steelers traded Dotson, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Rams in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick Sunday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Dotson appeared to be in line for a backup role on the Steelers' offensive line to begin the 2023 regular season, and he could have to settle for a similar role with the Rams. He appeared in all 17 games with Pittsburgh last year.