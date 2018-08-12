Rams' Kevin Peterson: Out for season
Peterson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a season-ending knee injury, Vincent Bonsignore of The Los Angeles Athletic reports.
Peterson sustained the unspecified injury during Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens. Barring an injury settlement, he's likely stuck on IR through the end of the league year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...