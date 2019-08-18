Rams' Kevin Peterson: Playing time rises
Peterson recorded a tackle and played 37 defensive snaps during Saturday's 14-10 loss to Dallas. He only saw the field for one defensive snap last week against the Raiders.
After playing mainly on special teams in the preseason opener against Oakland, the Los Angeles brass took a much longer look at Peterson this week. He's well down the depth chart, and with the Rams' secondary projected to be a strength, it's unlikely Peterson is a difference maker in 2019.
