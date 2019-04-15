Peterson (knee) signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender with the Rams on Monday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Peterson is coming off a season-ending knee injury sustained during the 2018 preseason, and may need to begin Los Angeles' offseason program by working back to full form. The 25-year-old is set to earn $570,000 for 2019, and projects to do most of his damage on special teams when healthy.