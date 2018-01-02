Peterson recorded eight tackles (four solo), two interceptions and five passes defensed during Sunday's 34-13 loss to San Francisco.

This was an impressive showing from the undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State. He'd played just 36 defensive snaps over five games entering Sunday, but with Trumaine Johnson resting for the playoffs and seeing the field for just eight snaps, Peterson shined in his opportunity. While Peterson's strong Week 17 performance probably should be viewed as a flash in the pan for the time being, it definitely didn't go unnoticed by the Los Angeles brass.