Hodge started and caught three of six targets for 48 yards during Saturday's 14-3 preseason loss to Oakland. He was on the field for 30 of 59 offensive snaps.

The undrafted free agent out of Prairie View A&M played his way onto the Rams' 53-man roster last year and proceeded to regularly see the field on special teams. He's a longshot to make a fantasy impact in 2019 with Los Angeles' receiver depth chart solidified at the top with Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds.