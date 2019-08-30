Hodge caught all five of his targets for 76 yards during Thursday's preseason win over the Texans.

Finishing second on the team in targets, Hodge hauled in every pass thrown his way as he comfortably led the team in receiving yardage. He was quite consistent in terms of his production, averaging 15.2 yards per catch while recording a long gain of 19 yards. Hodge has been quite impressive this preseason, totaling at least 48 receiving yards in three of four exhibition contests. The wideout depth chart is crowded for the Rams, but Hodge has made as good a case as anyone to claim the fifth spot when the regular season roster is announced.