Rams' KhaDarel Hodge: Promoted from practice squad

Hodge signed a contract with the Rams on Wednesday.

Hodge managed to earn a spot on Los Angeles' 53-man roster and has been promoted from the practice squad following injuries to Pharoh Cooper (ankle) and Mike Thomas (hip). A preseason standout, Hodge will work to earn limited offensive snaps as a depth receiver, and likely also contribute on special teams.

Our Latest Stories