Rams' KhaDarel Hodge: Promoted from practice squad
Hodge signed a contract with the Rams on Wednesday.
Hodge managed to earn a spot on Los Angeles' 53-man roster and has been promoted from the practice squad following injuries to Pharoh Cooper (ankle) and Mike Thomas (hip). A preseason standout, Hodge will work to earn limited offensive snaps as a depth receiver, and likely also contribute on special teams.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Hogan
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.