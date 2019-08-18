Hodge played 43 of 100 offensive snaps but failed to catch his only target during Saturday's 14-10 loss to Dallas.

The Rams are taking a long look at Hodge, as he's now seen the field for 73 offensive snaps. He did most of his damage on special teams last year after playing his way onto the roster, but with a healthy Michael Thomas and an already crowded receiver corps, the undrafted free agent out of Prairie View A&M could be a roster causality this year.