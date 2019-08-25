Hodge brought in three of four targets for 54 yards in the Rams' 10-6 preseason win over the Broncos on Saturday.

The second-year pro co-led the team in receptions while checking in second behind Mike Thomas in receiving yardage. Hodge also generated a productive 3-63 line in the preseason opener versus the Raiders two weeks ago, so he's seemingly making a strong case for the No. 5 receiver job. He'll look to continue battling the likes of JoJo Natson and Mike Thomas for that slotting in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Texans.