Turner recorded 48 tackles (24 solo), including 7.0 sacks, three pass defenses and an interception in 17 games in 2025.

There was a slight dip in overall numbers for the third-year pro, but it was still a successful campaign for Turner, who garnered his first interception in his pro career in Week 16 off of Sam Darnold. After starting the year with just 1.5 sacks through Week 11, Turner went on a tear over the next five games, notching sacks in four out of five and recording a total of 5.5 in the span. Turner will be playing the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, and should be looking at a healthy payday via extension with the Rams or free agency after next year.