Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Turner is expected to go on injured reserve after sustaining a groin strain in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Cardinals, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that Turner is facing a projected recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks, giving the defensive tackle a shot a returning from IR when first eligible Week 12 versus Green Bay. Regarded as a strong interior pass rusher, Turner had been held without a sack for the Rams' first six contests of 2026 after racking up 24 through his first three seasons in the league. His absence for at least the next four games should open up a full-time starting role for Braden Fiske opposite Aaron Donald.