Turner had 10 tackles (eight solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Turner tied fellow rookie Byron Young for most tackles on the day in a game when the Rams' defense were unable to get much help from their offense. Turner played 58 defensive snaps -- his most this season -- and is up to 34 tackles (18 solo) and two sacks this season while contributing to a formidable pass rush alongside Young and veteran Aaron Donald.