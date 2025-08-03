Turner did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a back injury, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Turner has been an integral part of the Rams' defensive front over his first two NFL campaigns and has recorded 17.0 sacks while playing in every single regular-season game over that span. He's currently working through a back issue, and given that it's training camp, he'll likely be limited to sideline work until he's fully recovered from the injury. That could mean that Turner is held out of the Rams' preseason opener against the Cowboys on Saturday. Ty Hamilton and Desjuan Johnson should see more work with the first-team defense opposite Braden Fiske while Turner is out, with Larrell Murchison, Jack Heflin and Decarius Hawthorne also in line to see additional practice reps.