Turner had five tackles (three solo), including 2.5 sacks, in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants.

Turner got to Tyrod Taylor on three separate occasions Sunday. It's the second time Turner has registered two or more sacks in a game this season. The rookie defensive tackle out of Wake Forest is up to 9.0 sacks on the year, one more than three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.