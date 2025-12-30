Turner recorded five tackles (three solo) in the Rams' loss to the Falcons on Monday night.

Turner's five tackles were his second-most in a game this season, but he was otherwise kept quiet by Atlanta's offensive line. The third-year defensive lineman has produced 47 tackles (23 solo), including 7.0 sacks, and three pass breakups, including one interception, on 67 percent of the defensive snaps across 16 starts this season.