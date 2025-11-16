Turner (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Turner was able to log a limited practice Friday after opening the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a back injury, but he has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. Turner has posted 21 tackles (nine solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense through nine regular-season games.