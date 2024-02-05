Turner tallied 57 tackles (29 solo), 9.0 sacks and two passes defended during the 2023 regular season over 17 games played.

Despite playing in over 80 percent of the snaps on defense just twice during his rookie campaign, Turner managed to tie a Rams rookie record with 9.0 sacks in his first year. The man he now co-holds the record with? None other than future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. Turner, a third-round pick in 2022, will look to expand on a stellar start to his career at nose tackle with Bobby Brown likely working as his backup again.