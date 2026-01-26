Rams' Kobie Turner: Leaves NFCCG with cramps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner (cramping) is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.
Turner went to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday's game, where he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. Desjuan Johnson, Ty Hamilton and Tyler Davis are candidates to see more snaps on the defensive line for as long as Turner is sidelined.