Turner recorded four tackles (three solo) including two sacks in Sunday's 37-14 win at Arizona.

Turner added another chapter to his promising rookie season in Week 12 by logging two sacks; an impressive feat for any defensive tackle, let alone a first-year third-rounder, and especially so on only 28 defensive snaps. He probably won't get quite as many pass-rushing opportunities in Week 13 versus the Browns, but he's quickly making a name for himself in Los Angeles.